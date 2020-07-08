हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasa Stankovic

The glow on Hardik Pandya's preggers girlfriend Natasa Stankovic's face cannot be missed in these pics

Natasa is spending quality time with Hardik at home in Mumbai and pictures of them have taken over the internet. 

The glow on Hardik Pandya&#039;s preggers girlfriend Natasa Stankovic&#039;s face cannot be missed in these pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: Model-actress Natasa Stanković, who is expecting her first child with cricketer Hardik Pandya, often trends for her gorgeous pictures. She is an avid social media user and keeps her Instafam updated with photos from her outings and events. As of now, Natasa is spending quality time with Hardik at home in Mumbai and pictures of them have taken over the internet. (It's hard to miss the glow on Natasa's face). 

It was June that the couple announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. Natasa flaunted her baby bump in the picture while Hardik smiled adorably. 

Natasa and Hardik shared identical posts on their respective Instagram accounts and wrote, "We have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes." 

Here, we have collated a few pictures of the mother-to-be and these posts will make you go wow!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 happiness in life

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My best friend  @curlytales__

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ways to win my heart: Buy me coffee Make me coffee Be coffee #coffeelover

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.

Tags:
Natasa Stankovichardik pandya natasa stankovicNatasa Stankovic picshardik natasa
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima make Neetu Kapoor's birthday special. See pics
  • 7,42,417Confirmed
  • 20,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M16S

Zee Top 20: Top 20 News of the day