The glow on Hardik Pandya's preggers girlfriend Natasa Stankovic's face cannot be missed in these pics

New Delhi: Model-actress Natasa Stanković, who is expecting her first child with cricketer Hardik Pandya, often trends for her gorgeous pictures. She is an avid social media user and keeps her Instafam updated with photos from her outings and events. As of now, Natasa is spending quality time with Hardik at home in Mumbai and pictures of them have taken over the internet. (It's hard to miss the glow on Natasa's face).

It was June that the couple announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. Natasa flaunted her baby bump in the picture while Hardik smiled adorably.

Natasa and Hardik shared identical posts on their respective Instagram accounts and wrote, "We have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

Here, we have collated a few pictures of the mother-to-be and these posts will make you go wow!

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.