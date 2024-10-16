The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Bhavna Panday Reveals Seeing Boney Kapoor’s Face On Karwa Chauth

New Delhi: The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to bring laughter and entertainment to viewers every weekend, and the latest episode promises even more fun with the cast of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3' as special guests. The popular reality series stars are set to make the audience laugh as they join Kapil Sharma and his comedic team on the show.

In the newly released promo, Kapil Sharma opens with his signature wit, saying, “Aaj humare saath ek taraf hain Bollywood wives, aur dusri taraf hain fabulous lives."

The fun kicks off with Krushna Abhishek, in his Jaggu dada persona, humorously tossing a ball at Bhavna Panday. When questioned by Kapil, Krushna responds, "Mein Chunky ki bhavnao ke sath kehl raha hu," causing Bhavna to burst into laughter.

Have A Look At The Promo:

But the highlight of the promo comes when Bhavna Panday makes a surprising and funny revelation about a past Karwa Chauth celebration. She shares that her family, along with Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor’s family, celebrate all festivals together.

During one particular Karwa Chauth, when she lifted the strainer to perform the traditional ritual, the first face she saw was not her husband Chunky Panday, but Boney Kapoor’s. The story, full of unexpected humor, left both the studio audience and Kapil’s team in splits.

The upcoming episode is set to deliver more laughs and lighthearted moments like this one, with the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast sharing their experiences and personal stories.