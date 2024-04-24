'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Aamir Khan Blushes On Re-Marriage Plans, Reveals About Skipping Award Show And Much More!

Superstar Aamir Khan, known for his infrequent public appearances, finally made his debut on 'The Great Indian Kapil' show. The much-awaited teaser of this upcoming episode, featuring Khan, has been circulating on social media platforms, generating significant buzz among fans.

In the teaser, Kapil Sharma, the charismatic host, engages in his trademark banter with Khan, drawing out candid responses from the actor.

Netflix India took to Instagram official handle to drop a promo for the upcoming episode of the show.

Check The Promo Here!

The video had a caption stating,'' Ab hogi comedy ki dangal with the one and only Aamir Khan Dekho #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8 pm sirf Netflix par."

The Actor has Notably opted to avoid Award Shows, despite their status as gatherings that draw the entire industry. Aamir Recently Made an appearance at 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', While being asked by Archana Puran Singh about his absence from award shows, Khan smiled and replied, "Time is precious, use it wisely."

In the upcoming episode, the Actor will be seen revealing insights about his personal life. The episode promises more laughter-inducing moments as Khan reveals amusing anecdotes about his family life, including his children's not greenlighting his choices. He humorously recounts how his attire for the show had been chosen by his children the night before, showcasing a glimpse into his off-screen persona.

When Kapil Sharma asked him “Aapko bhi settle ho jaana chaiye.” Aamir couldn’t stop blushing. Later The video instantly went viral on various.

Aamir has produced films centered on social issues and has been a part of shows like 'Satyamev Jayate' shedding light on significant social concerns. Additionally, He is recognized for his philanthropic endeavors.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is set to produce 'Lahore 1947' on the work front, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi it features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

Aamir Khan is all set to make his comeback with RS Prasanna’s Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986. Their marriage lasted for almost 16 years. They parted ways in 2002 and have two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. After which, the actor married Kiran Rao in 2005. They separated in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao.

The Show now airing weekly on Netflix, With Aamir Khan's much-anticipated appearance, the show assures viewers of another delightful episode to savor.