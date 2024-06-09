The Great Indian Kapil Show: Mary Kom Upset By Kapil Sharma, Accuses Him Of Provoking Her On His Show

New Delhi: Boxer Mary Kom appeared offended by the repeated jokes about angry boxers on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The boxing champion was seen in the Latest episode with Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. During the show, Comedian Kapil Sharma also made jokes about Sania Nehwal's badminton, Sania Mirza's gold medals, and repeatedly referenced boxers being angry. She also accused the comedian of provoking her on the show. Also admitted that the recurring jokes were making her furious.

All About The Incident:

The Incident occurred when Kapil Sharma asked Mary Kom about the mouthguards commonly worn by boxers. He said,' Mary, you know when I used to watch boxing in movies, I always wondered why the coach would put something in the boxer's mouth before the match, like a denture guard... I used to think, 'Why does every boxer chew pan before boxing?' I only found out about this much later.'

Mary’s expression changed, and Kapil quickly noticed that she was getting angry. Adding on to that he told Mary, 'Don’t be angry,'. Replying to that Mary said, 'No, I am not, I have never been angry but now, you are enraging me. You’ve been pulling my leg,' she added.

Archana teased her by saying, 'Show him how angry you can be, Mary,' as Kapil Sharma attempted to soothe her.

Later Mary replied, “We wear the guard to protect our teeth. Not only in boxing but it is used for ice hockey as well. But you just pointed out boxing,” .

Kapil then added, “Maaf karo,” leaving everyone in splits. “While talking, she clenches her teeth when she looks at me. It makes me wonder if she’s angry at me,” he said when Mary asked, “Aise kyun…”

However, Kapil quickly interrupted, clarifying, "No, I'm just joking." Mary, relaxing a bit, replied, "Just joking? Then fine." Kapil admitted, "This is my bread and butter. Please don't be angry."

Apart from this moment, Mary seemed to have a great time during the episode. She laughed at numerous jokes and shared stories about her journey.

Amid the episode, Mary Kom disclosed that she had brought along a family member and a friend as guests on the show. Introducing them to Kapil Sharma, she politely inquired if they could snap a picture together. Without hesitation, the comedian graciously agreed, promising to capture the moment once the episode concluded.

The 11th episode was aired on Saturday at 8 pm exclusively on Netflix.