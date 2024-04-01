The Great Indian Kapil Show : Ranbir Kapoor Was Not Able To Fulfill The Demand Of His sisters-in-law During 'Juta Chipai' , Said - 'They Spent Lakhs Of Rupees...'

Ranbir Kapoor Joota Chupai: Ranbir Kapoor is always in the news. Yesterday the actor was seen in Kapil Sharma's show. During this time, he along with his sister and mother made many revelations. The actor also talked about his marriage with Alia Bhatt and told what he had given to his sister-in-laws in the shoe hiding ceremony. Let us tell you that Alia's girl gang had asked for lakhs of rupees from her to hide her shoes. But Ranbir had refused to give such a huge amount.

Did Ranbir Kapoor give crores of rupees to hide the shoes?

After the marriage of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, many posts went viral on social media, in which it was told about the huge amount of shoe hide. It was being said that the actor had given crores of rupees in hiding the shoes. As soon as Kapil asked Ranbir about this in his show, he clearly refused. The actor said, 'No, this is not true.'

Sister-in-law's demand was not fulfilled

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor told that she had given cash to Alia's girl gang. Ranbir tells that his sister-in-law had demanded lakhs of rupees, but the actor talked to him and gave only a few thousand rupees. Archana Puran Singh heard this and said that this amount is very less. Ranbir, listening to Archana's question, says that the wedding function was also a small one.