The internet is yet again furious with Kangana Ranaut - Check reactions!

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has permanently occupied a spot on the trends list for her back-to-back controversial statements. It all started when Kangana made explosive revelations about the prevalence of drug abuse in Bollywood after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Later, she had a bitter face-off with the ruling Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, so much to the extent that her office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and just a few days apart, she found herself in the midst of another controversy when she slammed veteran-actress Jaya Bachchan for her statement on drug abuse in Rajya Sabha.

The internet is divided into two sections - one in favour of her and the other against. Mostly, it's the Bollywood which is against the actress and supporting Jaya Bachchan, but she did find a support of many of her colleagues when her office was demolished.

As of now, the internet also appears to be furious with Kangana Ranaut and many hashtags and memes have taken over social media.

Kangana is currently in Manali, her hometown. She visited Mumbai last week with her Y category security amid her war of words with Shiv Sena. She stayed in Mumbai for a few days, inspected her office, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and left for Manali.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in J Jayalalitha's biopic 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad'