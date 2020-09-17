हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

The internet is yet again furious with Kangana Ranaut - Check reactions!

Kangana Ranaut has permanently occupied a spot on the trends list for her back-to-back controversial statements.

The internet is yet again furious with Kangana Ranaut - Check reactions!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has permanently occupied a spot on the trends list for her back-to-back controversial statements. It all started when Kangana made explosive revelations about the prevalence of drug abuse in Bollywood after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Later, she had a bitter face-off with the ruling Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, so much to the extent that her office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and just a few days apart, she found herself in the midst of another controversy when she slammed veteran-actress Jaya Bachchan for her statement on drug abuse in Rajya Sabha. 

The internet is divided into two sections - one in favour of her and the other against. Mostly, it's the Bollywood which is against the actress and supporting Jaya Bachchan, but she did find a support of many of her colleagues when her office was demolished.

As of now, the internet also appears to be furious with Kangana Ranaut and many hashtags and memes have taken over social media. 

Check out the reactions here:

Kangana is currently in Manali, her hometown. She visited Mumbai last week with her Y category security amid her war of words with Shiv Sena. She stayed in Mumbai for a few days, inspected her office, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and left for Manali.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in J Jayalalitha's biopic 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad'

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut tweetsKangana Ranaut twitterkangana ranaut statements
Next
Story

Sushant Singh was not a 'Rajput', should not have committed suicide, says Bihar RJD MLA Arun Yadav, sparks row
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M50S

PM Modi 70th Birthday: A look at his achievements