topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

Vivek Agnihotri congratulates SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR on RRR's Golden Globe 2023 nominations

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri along with wife Pallavi Joshi is gearing up to shoot the Vaccine war.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Vivek Agnihotri congratulates SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR on RRR's Golden Globe 2023 nominations

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri congratulated his all-time favourite showman director SS Rajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR for getting nominated for Golden Globe 2023. Only select global icons from different cinema industries around the globe have been nominated for this award, including these three being one of them.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, took to social media and wrote “Congratulations to my all-time favourite showman director @ssrajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 for nominations in #GoldenGlobes2023. A great day for Indian cinema.”

Currently, powerhouse filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi are gearing up to shot the Vaccine war.  The movie is touted to be a tribute to the support and dedication of medical fraternity. While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.

Live Tv

Vivek AgnihotriSS RajamouliRam CharanJr NTRRRRGolden Globe 2023 nominationsGolden Globe 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status