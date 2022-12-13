Vivek Agnihotri congratulates SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR on RRR's Golden Globe 2023 nominations

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri congratulated his all-time favourite showman director SS Rajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR for getting nominated for Golden Globe 2023. Only select global icons from different cinema industries around the globe have been nominated for this award, including these three being one of them.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, took to social media and wrote “Congratulations to my all-time favourite showman director @ssrajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 for nominations in #GoldenGlobes2023. A great day for Indian cinema.”

Congratulations to my all time favourite showman director @ssrajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 for nominations in #GoldenGlobes2023. A great day for Indian cinema. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

Currently, powerhouse filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi are gearing up to shot the Vaccine war. The movie is touted to be a tribute to the support and dedication of medical fraternity. While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.