trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639802
NewsLifestylePeople
THE KASHMIR FILES

'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Says, "Oppenheimer Has Filled Cinema Halls in Kashmir"

In a beaming post, he wrote, "BRILLIANT NEWS! Cinema halls were once burnt and banned in the 90s, but today, it's heartening to witness the first film to fill houses is a science-based one like 'Oppenheimer.' Science truly has the power to captivate and inspire, and I couldn't be happier for the makers of that incredible film!"
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vivek Agnihotri appreciated 'Oppenheimer' on social media
  • The director is gearing up for 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' and 'The Vaccine War'

Trending Photos

'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Says, "Oppenheimer Has Filled Cinema Halls in Kashmir" Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to express his excitement about 'Oppenheimer'. The movie has been welcomed by many and in response, the cinemas in the valley are all packed. 

In a beaming post, he wrote, "BRILLIANT NEWS! Cinema halls were once burnt and banned in the 90s, but today, it's heartening to witness the first film to fill houses is a science-based one like 'Oppenheimer.' Science truly has the power to captivate and inspire, and I couldn't be happier for the makers of that incredible film!"


cre Trending Stories

Overwhelmed with emotions, he also shared some news about his own film, 'The Vaccine War', co-produced by Pallavi Joshi, which will be released in Kashmir as well.
"I am glad that our science film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will also be released in Kashmir," Vivek wrote, brimming with pride. "I have been assured by the resilient and forward-thinking Kashmiri youth, especially the women, that they will be proud to witness India's biggest scientific achievement on the big screen."

With great anticipation for the release of his own creation, "The Vaccine War," Vivek Ranjan Angihotri expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase it in Kashmir. The region's tumultuous past has not deterred the filmmaker, as he sees this as a significant milestone for cinema in the area. The promise of having a science-based film like The Vaccine War showcased in Kashmir holds a profound meaning for both the filmmaker and the audience. It symbolizes progress, change, and the triumph of knowledge over adversity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' and 'The Vaccine War'.
 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest