'The Kerala Story' Actress Adah Sharma To Get Ayurvedic Treatment, Updates Fans About Her Next Big Move

New Delhi: 'The Kerala Story' actor Adah Sharma opens up on social media that she was hospitalised post hives started to show up on her body. The social media was left shocked when reports of her being admitted in the hospital went viral. Now, Adah has confirmed that her condition deteriorated due to a medicine reaction. Recently, Adah Sharma was in the headlines as she led the cast of the highly-controversial film 'The Kerala Stories'.

Taking to Instagram, Adah Sharma shared graphic pictures of hives on her skin. She titled them as “TRIGGER WARNING: graphic images ahead." She penned, “Thank u sabko… Kahan Kahan se I got messages and kuch log jo itne saal se I haven’t met also, also adah fan clubs. Disclaimer :DO NOT SWIPE IF YOU ARE SCARED OF RASH ON SKIN IMAGES ,thode daravne photos hai but i thought sirf Sundar pics share nahi karne chahiye on instagram na."

Despite her drastic health condition, the actress swears to continue the promotions of her upcoming project 'Commando.' As a course of treatment, Sharma shared that she will be going for Ayurvedic treatment and will subsequently take a break from work. The actress wrote, “I have promised my Amma I will take care of health. Tomorrow I am leaving for a few days. My Amma has told me to focus on health instead of radio trails, zoom interviews and promo shoot. I will be back soon. Till then I will keep updating scenes from 'Commando' on Instagram.”



On the work front, Adah Sharma will be seen on August 11 in her upcoming project named Commando, and there she will be reprising the role of Bhavana Reddy.

