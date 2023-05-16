topStoriesenglish2608821
NewsLifestylePeople
THE KERALA STORY

The Kerala Story Box Office Collections Day 11: Adah Sharma's Controversial Film Close To Hitting Rs 150 Cr

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

The Kerala Story Box Office Collections Day 11: Adah Sharma's Controversial Film Close To Hitting Rs 150 Cr

New Delhi: Vipul Shah’s directorial The Kerala Story has highly impacted the audience with its thought-provoking storyline that highlights the sensitive issue of ISIS recruitment from Kerala. While the film has left a significant effect on the hearts of the audience, the film is doing remarkably well in terms of box office and the number is only growing. 

The Kerala Story is not slowing down any time soon. It is only on the growing surge and has been resulting in smashing numbers at the box office. The Kerala Story’s box office numbers recorded a massive drop on the 11th day. The Kerala Story ranked around Rs 10 crore on the second Monday and the film’s total box office collections stand at Rs 147.04. 

While the film was initially exclusively distributed in India, the sudden surge in global interest prompted international distributors to approach the filmmakers for further prints. Eventually, 'The Kerala Story' swept over the world, and the audience was captivated by its moving plot.  

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film film co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin