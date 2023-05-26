topStoriesenglish2613753
The Kerala Story Fame Adah Sharma's Phone Number Leaked With Morphed Pics, Actress Says 'Shows Perverse Mentality'

Adah Sharma News Update: The actress has been in the limelight ever since her controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ has released in the theatres.

May 26, 2023

The Kerala Story Fame Adah Sharma's Phone Number Leaked With Morphed Pics, Actress Says 'Shows Perverse Mentality'

New Delhi: The Kerala Story fame actress Adah Sharma recently had a tough time after her phone number was leaked online with morphed images. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Adah said, "I feel just like any other girl would feel with her number being leaked out with morphed images. It shows the perverse mentality of a person who would stoop so low and get joy doing this. It reminds me of a scene in The Kerala Story where a girl is bullied by publicly publishing her number."

The actress went on to add, "The person who leaked it has been up to some other activities too for a long time that cops have found out so me having to change my number is a small price to pay to have this person be behind bars."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ becomes the second biggest grosser of the year after Pathaan.  While the film was initially exclusively distributed in India, the sudden surge in global interest prompted international distributors to approach the filmmakers for further prints. Eventually, 'The Kerala Story' swept over the world, and the audience was captivated by its moving plot.  Currently, the makers have also initiated Bharat Yatra and are successfully taking ‘The Kerala Story’ story to all the corners of the country. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023.

