The Khans Are Here: SRK, Gauri Khan Pose with Kids Aryan And Suhana; Viral Pic Takes Over The Internet

New Delhi: King Khan has a massive fan base and the actor looks dapper no matter what he wears. He can never miss getting clicked with his family and here is the proof. The picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his wife and kids from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event is doing rounds on social media.

The picture features Shah Rukh posing with his lady love Gauri, son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Several SRK fan pages shared the perfect family picture of King Khan. While SRK skipped the red carpet and Salman Khan was captured with Gauri Khan and Suhana and Aryan. Not only missing from the family frame created a buzz on social media but his looks for Friday night set the internet on fire.

Shah Rukh`s manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram to post his look for the event. Shah Rukh looked absolutely dapper in his black suit. He sported a pendant with a black stone to complement the look.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, his family, Salman Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many more celebs and prominent names from glamour, sports, and world of politics attended the NMACC event on Friday.