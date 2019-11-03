close

Brian Tarantina

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Brian Tarantina is no more

Actor Brian Tarantina, known for his role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" series, has died in New York at age of 66.

Pic Courtesy: Show Still

New York: Actor Brian Tarantina, known for his role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" series, has died in New York at age of 66.

Tarantina was found in his midtown Manhattan apartment after someone called 911 to say he was unconscious, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene, the New York Police Department said, reports cnn.com.

According to Tarantina's manager Laurie Smith, the actor had been "quite ill recently" and was recuperating at home.

"I have known him for years. He was an amazing, very, very talented actor and very sweet person. I was really shocked and very sad. I'm still shocked," Smith said.

Tarantina's other acting credits include roles "Gilmore Girls", "Summer of Sam" and "Uncle Buck."

