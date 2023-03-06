‘The Moves’: Hrithik Roshan Is Completely Taken Away By Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Dance Moves

Mumbai: Who does not love getting compliments -- especially when it is coming from your loved ones? Singer-actress Saba Azad, on Sunday, garnered praises from her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. Taking to Instagram Story, Hrithik shared a video in which Saba is seen singing and grooving. However, it was Hrithik`s caption that caught everyone`s attention.

"The moves," he captioned the post. In the next clip, he expressed happiness as Saba chose to wear Hrithik`s T-shirt for her performance. "Finally wore my @__huemn T," Hrithik captioned the post. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba`s relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year.

See how Hrithik Roshan reacted

Later, she also joined Hrithik`s family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar`s 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s next aerial action thriller film `Fighter` opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. Talking about Saba`s work front, she will be next seen in the film `Songs of Paradise` alongside Soni Razdan. She was earlier seen in ‘Rocket Boys’ and Netflix anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’.

(With ANI inputs)