HRITHIK ROSHAN

‘The Moves’: Hrithik Roshan Is Completely Taken Away By Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Dance Moves

Hrithik Roshan shared girlfriend Saba Azad's video on Instagram and complimented her dance moves.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 08:30 AM IST|Source: ANI

'The Moves': Hrithik Roshan Is Completely Taken Away By Girlfriend Saba Azad's Dance Moves

Mumbai: Who does not love getting compliments -- especially when it is coming from your loved ones? Singer-actress Saba Azad, on Sunday, garnered praises from her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. Taking to Instagram Story, Hrithik shared a video in which Saba is seen singing and grooving. However, it was Hrithik`s caption that caught everyone`s attention. 

"The moves," he captioned the post. In the next clip, he expressed happiness as Saba chose to wear Hrithik`s T-shirt for her performance. "Finally wore my @__huemn T," Hrithik captioned the post. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba`s relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year.  

See how Hrithik Roshan reacted

Later, she also joined Hrithik`s family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar`s 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s next aerial action thriller film `Fighter` opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. Talking about Saba`s work front, she will be next seen in the film `Songs of Paradise` alongside Soni Razdan. She was earlier seen in ‘Rocket Boys’ and Netflix anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’. 

(With ANI inputs)

