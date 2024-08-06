The Raja Saab: Malavika Mohanan To Star Opposite Prabhas, Calls Her Role 'Completely Different From Thangalaan'

New Delhi: The much-anticipated movie The Raja Saab is in news ever since the lead cast of Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan was announced. The big announcement, which coincided with Malavika's 31st birthday, came from the film’s director via a social media post. This news has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans and the film industry alike, eager to see this fresh on-screen pairing. In "The Raja Saab," Malavika will star alongside superstar Prabhas.

During the recent promotions for her upcoming film "Thangalaan," Malavika mentioned that "The Raaja Saab" provided her with the opportunity to explore her artistic potential and showcase her skills to the fullest. She expressed her gratitude for the chance to work alongside Prabhas, noting her significant role in the film, which is written and directed by Maruthi.

"To get a character like that in a film with Prabhas sir... I am so grateful for a fantastic character. It's very different from 'Thangalaan,' the complete opposite. I'm very excited for you to see that version of me. Maruthi sir writes very good female characters," she said.

"We all know that the Telugu film industry is the biggest right now, and it's crossed Bollywood. It's on a different level, and I wanted to enter the industry with a bang. I was getting a lot of big hero movies, where you play a love interest, appear in a couple of scenes and go. But I wanted movies that allowed me to prove myself as a performer. And I will get that chance if I work with a director who can extract that out of me," she added.

Produced by People Media Factory, "The Raja Saab" also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Brahmanandam, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. The music for the film is being composed by the acclaimed SS Thaman. "The Raaja Saab" is scheduled for a grand release on April 10, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring a Pan-Indian reach.