The Rana Daggubati Show: Naga Chaitanya Reveals Secrets—Family, Friends And More!

New Delhi: Actor Naga Chaitanya is under the spotlight in the upcoming episode of Prime Video’s The Rana Daggubati Show. Following the success of his maiden streaming series, 'Dhootha,' and his much-awaited film, 'Thandel' the star was on the talk show.

Naga Chaitanya let down his guard as Rana Daggubati, his cousin and host of the talk show made him spill the beans.

Here are five unmissable moments from this must-watch episode that will keep you hooked and booked.

1. Chay’s Ideal Family Life

“When I’m 50 years old, I want to be happily married with a couple of kids, maybe one or two. I’d love to take them racing and go-karting. And relive the special moments of my childhood.”

2. Few Friends in the Industry

When asked by Rana about not having many friends in the industry, Chay said, “You’re the one who fills me in about everyone in the industry! Whenever I’m asked on talk shows, I just mention your name, and then they ask, ‘Isn’t he your cousin?’”

3. Rana shared his wildest dream for Chay

Rana joked about the wildest dream for his cousin, “Is to see you shirtless at an industry party, dancing on top of a bar, or doing something equally crazy!” Chay coyly hinted that he might just surprise Rana with it soon.

4. Being Mistaken for a Lecturer

Recalling his experience at the Adi Shakti theatre school, Chaitanya shared, “When I introduced myself to the class, the students thought I was going to be the lecturer! I had to clarify I was there to learn just like them.”

5. Experience with Sai Pallavi and Aamir Khan

Chaitanya had the honour of working with two perfectionists in two distinct projects—Sai Pallavi in the upcoming Telugu film Thandel and previously with Aamir Khan in his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha.

“I get very nervous acting and dancing alongside her (Sai Pallavi)!”

Describing his experience of working with Aamir Khan as intense and rewarding. “It was like going to school every morning and giving exams every night. For twenty days of shooting, we did two months of rehearsals,” he recalled.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Adding to the celebrations, cousin Rana Daggubati shared a heartfelt post from the grand wedding.

Chay's much-anticipated appearance on a popular talk show has also been creating buzz, making it a double treat for fans.



Created and hosted and executive produced by Rana Daggubati under the banner of Spirit Media, the unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series boasts an exciting line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and many more.

With new episodes dropping every Saturday, The Rana Daggubati Show will be available to stream on Saturday, December 6, exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

