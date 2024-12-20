The Rana Daggubati Show: Rishabh Shetty Reveals The Origins Of Kantara And Meeting His Wife

New Delhi: Rishabh Shetty, the visionary filmmaker behind the groundbreaking movie Kantara, got candid in an engaging conversation with Rana Daggubati on The Rana Daggubati Show, streaming on Prime Video. In this week’s episode, Shetty, along with actress Neha Shetty, takes viewers on a journey to his hometown of Keradi, the very place that inspired the film's creation.

Reflecting on the origins of Kantara, Shetty revealed, "Since childhood, I have dreamt of shooting a film in my village and its forests, Keradi. I scouted this location for multiple movies, but it never worked out. Then came Kantara — which was finally shot here. It was a collective effort, over 700 people from the village contributed. It’s because of this overwhelming involvement that I call my home KFC – Keradi Film City"

Shetty also shared how Kantara has shifted the village’s view on cinema, saying, "This region isn't huge on films, but Kantara made them see their own on screen. It became relatable, and the love and blessings poured in abundantly."

The conversation later touched on popular filmmakers, with Shetty expressing admiration for Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director behind blockbusters like Arjun Reddy and Animal. Shetty remarked, "It’s crazy, nobody can think like him, and I think even he can’t think the same way again. I'd love to be involved in any projects he's currently working on."

In a heartwarming moment, Shetty’s wife, Pragathi Shetty, shared the story of how they met. "I’m a Rakshit Shetty fan, so I went to a Ricky screening with my friends. One of them wanted a picture with the director, Rishabh, so we spoke. And I told him how proud I was of his journey—from a small village to achieving so much in cinema. That’s when he fell for me! He sent me a friend request on social media, and that’s where it all started.”

Created and hosted by Rana Daggubati, The Rana Daggubati Show is an unscripted Telugu original series featuring an exciting lineup of celebrities.

The fifth episode, featuring Rishabh Shetty, will be available for streaming on Saturday, December 21, exclusively on Prime Video in India and worldwide in over 240 countries and territories.