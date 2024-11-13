The Rana Daggubati Show To Offer Unfiltered Look Into Celebs' Lives; Premier On THIS Date

New Delhi: Prime Video announced November 23 as the premiere date of its first-ever talk show, 'The Rana Daggubati Show.' Created and hosted by the actor and executive produced by him under the banner of Spirit Media.

The unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series will feature a dazzling line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sree Leela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, and many more, as they indulge in entertaining conversations peppered with intimate repartee and engaging activities that bring out a never-seen-before side of Rana’s guests.

The talk show presents a refreshing take on the celebrity talk show format, as Rana and his guests unmask their fun side and reveal insights into their personal lives that are unknown to their fans and unheard of by the world while partaking in exciting activities and passionate hobbies that go beyond the silver screen.

Talking about the show Rana Daggubati, host, creator, and executive producer of the show said, “For too long, talk shows have just scratched the surface when it comes to getting to know our favorite celebs. But we’re flipping the script! Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these stars—many of whom are my buddies and colleagues. Think chill vibes, no filters, and a whole lot of unexpected moments.

It’s like hanging out with your favorite icons as they spill the tea, share wild stories, and dive headfirst into the stuff they absolutely love. I’m excited! Soon fans in over 240 countries will get to kick back and experience this fun ride with us on Prime Video starting November 23! Get ready for all the feels, the laughs, and moments you’ll be texting your friends about—because this is as real and up-close as it gets!” he further added.

The Rana Daggubati Show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting November 23 in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes dropping every Saturday.