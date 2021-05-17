The rising star, Neil Nayyar making India proud internationally

New Delhi: A multi-instrumentalist is a musician who plays two or more musical instruments at a professional level of proficiency. People who speak more than one language are impressive to all of us. And musicians that play more than one instrument are even more impressive. While some people spend decades trying to master only one instrument, these people managed to master a dozen in the same amount of time.

One such name is Multi talented musician Neil Nayyar (15) 10th Grader, a multi-instrumentalist who can play more than 107 instruments making India proud across the world. He started playing musical instruments at a very young age and showed a lot of interests wanting to persuade his career in the same field. Neil can play Saxophone, Violin, Tabla, Piano, Guitar/Bass Guitar, Sitar, Veena, Chinese Guzheng, Erhu, Arabic Qanun, and many more instruments.

Making India proud in US he also has been recently honored with 2021 Mayor’s Volunteer Award by the Bobbie Singh Allen who is first Sikh Mayor in US and is Mayor of the city of Elk Grove.

“Neil is an inspiration to present and future generations,” said Mayor Bobbi Singh-Allen further stating “He’s not only talented, but he does support local efforts. “In 2019, he was also given Medal of Mayor. Neil is considered to be one of the youngest and most talented instrumentalists of all times. He believes to learn to play by ear, reading music sheets, sing in tune, become more musically confident, and more... but first he knows what his current strengths are and how to focus putting in utmost efforts.

Neil Nayyar truly is a commendable name in the musical industry, having his hands on maximum instruments he truly is an inspiration for all the youth who want to persuade their careers in this industry.

