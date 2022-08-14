New Delhi: American TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart has squashed the rumour that she and Pete Davidson may have sparked up a romance following his split from Kim Kardashian.

According to Page Six, when asked by a news outlet if she could be his next lover, she said, "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had."

Martha added, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I`ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

The internet gossip began after a photo of Stewart sweetly holding Davidson`s hand as she posed for a photo with him and Kardashian, during April`s White House Correspondents` Dinner went viral following Pete and Kim`s breakup, reported Page Six.

Back in May, Stewart previously shared her support of the couple, telling E! News that the `Saturday Night Live` star and the Skims founder were "cute together," despite being an "unlikely pairing."

At the time, she said, "They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."An insider confirmed Davidson and Kardashian`s breakup to Page Six, claiming the pair fully intend to remain friends.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," the source shared.