Mumbai: In 2019, the late actor Rishi Kapoor attended a grand Diwali party, hosted by Ekta Kapoor.

Accompanied by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi arrived in high spirits but found his patience tested by the paparazzi gathered outside. In an old video that has resurfaced from the event, Rishi, visibly irritated, addressed the photographers, saying, “Don’t shout! You keep shouting ‘look here, look there.’ Please don’t do that.” Calming himself, he reminded them, “Don’t make noise. We have to maintain our dignity. People shouldn’t look down upon us film industry folk. Take your photographs, do your jobs, but don’t make noise.”

Even as he posed with Neetu, Rishi repeated his appeal to the paparazzi: “Don’t shout.” It’s worth noting that Rishi’s father, the legendary Raj Kapoor, used to host lavish Diwali bashes that were iconic events, uniting the biggest stars of Bollywood under one roof at RK Studios. These parties weren’t just gatherings, they were emblematic of the industry’s camaraderie and glamoor, a tradition cherished by the Kapoor family.

The Kapoor family continues to celebrate Diwali with the same spirit, honouring their legacy. Last year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Diwali party at their Mumbai home and it was attended by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor, a National Film Award recipient, enjoyed a career spanning over 50 years. He made his debut with his father’s film Mera Naam Joker and post this, he delivered numerous hits.

Rishi passed away at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He sought treatment in New York and, following a year of successful therapy, Kapoor returned to India in September 2019. On April 29, 2020, he was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital due to breathing difficulties and passed away the following day.