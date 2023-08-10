trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647120
ROBERT SWAN

‘The Untouchables’, ‘Rudy’ Actor Robert Swan Dies Of Cancer At 78

Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:15 AM IST|Source: ANI

‘The Untouchables’, ‘Rudy’ Actor Robert Swan Dies Of Cancer At 78

Washington: Hollywood actor Robert Swan, known for his films like ‘The Untouchables’, ‘The Babe’, ‘Hoosiers’ and ‘Rudy’ passed away on Wednesday due to cancer at his home in Rolling Prairie, Indiana. According to Variety, a US-based media house, Robert was 78. His death was announced by a family friend, who said his dream was to turn his award-winning screenplay about Samuel Johnson, the man first credited with creating the modern dictionary, into a movie.

Swan was known for his work in several feature films, including his role as a Mountie captain in Brian De Palma’s ‘The Untouchables’, which starred Kevin Costner and landed Sean Connery an Oscar. He appeared in Oliver Stone and Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Natural Born Killers’ as Deputy Napalatoni, as per Variety.

Swan appeared in several plays in Chicago, earning critical acclaim. He was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actor in a Principal Role in a Play in 1975 for his work in ‘The Lesson.’

Swan was also the founder of Harbour Country Opera, a Michigan-based opera theatre named after Larry Frankle and Quincy White. Its annual Christmas opera has become a "beloved local tradition," with Swan revealing, "When I started my Christmas show, I was down on Christmas...In the process, I returned Christmas to myself. There was this lovely community, old-fashioned vibe," as per Variety. 

