'The Zee Horror Show' maker Shyam Ramsay dies at 67

New Delhi: Shyam Ramsay of the famous Ramsay brothers—known for producing horror flicks and television shows breathed his last this morning. As per reports, he was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital a few days back. He was 67.

His nephew Amit Ramsay told indianexpress.com, “With profound grief and sorrow we inform you about the sad demise of Shyam Ramsay. He was suffering from pneumonia and passed away around 5:00 am this morning.”

The Ramsay brothers were famous for churning out the horror movie wave in Indian cinema. In fact, Shyam produced popular horror movies like 'Veerana', ' Bandh Darwaza', 'Ghutan' etc to name a few.

He also helmed many projects including 'Dhund, 'The Zee Horror Show', 'Mahakaal', 'Purani Haveli', 'Tahkhana', 'Veerana', 'Purana Mandir', 'Darwaza' and 'Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche' amongst various others.

Shyam got immense success in horror television series 'The Zee Horror Show' which was one of its kind in the 90s. He also directed a few episodes of 'Saturday Suspense', 'X Zone' and Nagin.

In fact, he also directed a supernatural television series titled 'Neeli Aankhen' along with his daughter Saasha Ramsay in 2008.

Last he directed 'Kon Hai' in 2017 and 'Neighbours' in 2014.

May his soul rest in peace!