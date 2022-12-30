'There are no evidence against Sheezan, actress' mother's allegations are baseless', claims Khan's lawyer

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20. She committed suicide on the sets of her show 'Daastan-E-Kabul' and everybody was shocked. Tunisha was dating her co-star Sheezan Khan and allegedly they had a fight that led to the incident. Now, Sheezan's lawyer has claimed that cops have no evidence against him and that he is confident that his client will be proven not guilty very soon.

"In the investigation, it has become clear that police have no evidence against Sheezan. All allegations made by Tunisha’s mother are baseless. Police are investigating the case, we should wait. I am very confident that Sheezan will be proven not guilty," Sheezan’s lawyer said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

This comes just hours after Tunisha's mother also held a press conference and alleged that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan the day they broke up.

"Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan," she said.

Sheezan's lawyer has tagged Tunisha's mother's comments on the actor as 'baseless.'

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday.

A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25.

Sharma was also reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.