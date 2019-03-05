There has to be war against terror, not country: John Abraham

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham Monday said there should be a takedown on terrorism and not a war with a country or a religion as stereotyping is dangerous in a "polarised" world.

The actor was asked about the escalating tension between India and Pakistan post Pulwama attack.

"There has to be a war against terror, not against a country, religion, religions or between religions. I am very clear in my outlook. I (will) probably get picked on, but I am not going to sit on the fence and say 'this audience will like it, that won't,'" John told reporters.

The actor said he was not the one to shy away from calling a spade a spade. "There has to be a war on terror. It has to be over and done with. That doesn't mean you have to fight with another country. That doesn't mean you have to stereotype people," he said.

But today the problem is that the world is getting "polarised", he added.

"We are stereotyping people, that's probably the most dangerous sign. It shouldn't happen. But that's the way the world is functioning today."

The 46-year-old actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, "Romeo Akabar Walter (RAW)".

The espionage thriller, directed by Robbie Grewal, also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher among others.

It's scheduled to be released on April 5.