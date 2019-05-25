close

Diljit Dosanjh

There's no such thing as bankable star: Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Punjabi film titled "Shadaa", says whether it is Bollywood or Punjabi films, the audience comes to watch a story and good characters rather than a star, so he does not believe in the term "bankable star".

Diljit, who is already an established star in the Punjabi music and film industries, has also managed to make his space in Bollywood.

Asked if his popularity among the national audience has made him a bankable star in Punjabi films, the actor told IANS: "There is no such thing as a bankable star. The audience comes to see movies, stories and characters that entertain and engage them, so audiences shower immense love on the films that give them these experiences."

"When they don't shower the same love on the films I do, then I immediately know that I have to go back and work harder on my next film to hopefully provide them with the entertainment and engagement they come to the movies for," added the actor, who will be seen opposite Neeru Bajwa in "Shadaa", directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

The film's title track, sung by Diljit, has garnered a positive response so far. 

Diljit also has two Bollywood films "Arjun Patiala" and "Good News" in his kitty.

Asked if his approach towards Punjabi films has changed considering his success in Bollywood, the actor said: "Both the industries have different markets and audiences. Punjabi audiences like a certain flavour in their cinema and Hindi audiences like a certain flavour. 

"Yes, there is an overlap in both but when I set out to make a Punjabi film, I keep Punjabi audiences' palate in the foreground and pick stories, characters and music that intrinsically cater to their sensibilities.

"So my career in Bollywood hasn't changed that one bit... when I make a Punjabi film, I always feel at home as it's my world, my space, my language and that's the best feeling in the world... to feel at home," added the actor, who made his debut in Bollywood with "Udta Punjab".

"But having said that the Hindi film industry has also welcomed me with open arms and I'm slowly creating a place for myself here and that's also a very warm feeling."

 

