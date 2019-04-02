हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

These inside videos of Kapil Sharma's birthday bash prove it was one crazy night—Watch

Ace comedian cum actor Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday on April 2. This has been an extra special birthday for him as he not only got back to the small screens with his superhit comedy show but also tied the knot recently with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

New Delhi: Ace comedian cum actor Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday on April 2. This has been an extra special birthday for him as he not only got back to the small screens with his superhit comedy show but also tied the knot recently with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

So, he had his ladylove Ginni along with mommy dearest Janak Rani and the entire team of his co-actors and friends wishing him well. Several videos from his birthday bash have found a way to the internet and we must say they look fun.

Watch videos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Kumar subhrit (@amigo_abhishek) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday @kapilsharma

A post shared by Abhishek Kumar subhrit (@amigo_abhishek) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sumona chakravarti7 (@sumonachakravarti7) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sumona chakravarti7 (@sumonachakravarti7) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GINNI SHARMA ADMIRERS (@ginniholics) on

Popular singer Mika Singh, who is pally with Kapil along with Bollywood singer Richa Sharma set the evening on fire with their electrifying performances. So much so that Kapil's mom and wife also danced to their songs and enjoyed the night away.

Kapil had taken a break last year and returned with a bang. The current season of his show has received a warm welcome by fans who have showered their utmost love to the show and the entire team.

Here's wishing Kapil Sharma a very happy birthday!

Tags:
Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma birthdayGinni Chatrathkapil sharma birthday party
