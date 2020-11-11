These pics of Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula with dad Boney Kapoor are priceless!

New Delhi: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor always share snippets from their family life on Instagram and their fans couldn't be happier. Janhvi, however, is an avid social media user and so are her sister Khushi and Anshula. Janhvi and Anshula's Instagram accounts have a pool of some fabulous pictures and today, we have collated them here for you - as it's their father Boney Kapoor's birthday.

These are some priceless photos. Take a look:

Boney Kapoor turned 65 today. He is a well-known producer and some of his famous films are 'Mr. India', 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', 'Judaai', 'No Entry', 'Wanted', 'MOM', 'Nerkonda Paarvai' among others. He is all set to produce Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' and Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film 'Vakeel Saab'.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Kapoor. In 1996, he married late star Sridevi, with whom he has Janhvi and Khushi.

Arjun and Janhvi chose to become actor while Anshula runs an online celebrity fundraising platform named Fankind. Khushi is the youngest and she is studying in New York.