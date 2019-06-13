close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Feranandez

These pics of Jacqueline Fernandez and her sister will make you wish the weekend was here already!

Jacqueline will next be seen in 'Kick 2' along with Salman Khan  

These pics of Jacqueline Fernandez and her sister will make you wish the weekend was here already!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has a huge fan following and is an avid social media user. With over 29.3 million followers on Instagram, the leggy lass is often under the scanner due to her glamorous pictures and videos.

In her latest upload, Jacqueline wished a very happy birthday to her sister and posted some vacation pictures with her. The actress captioned them as, “Happy bday to my sissy poo Geri!! To always being nature babies, working on our bikini bodies but also never giving up on our coffee and croissants in the morning, wearing sunscreen (always!) and dancing like funny man in his thong! I love you”

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

On the work front, the stunning actress was last seen in 'Race 3' along with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem. The film failed to strike a chord with the audience and was heavily criticised.

Jacqueline will next be seen in 'Kick 2' along with Sallu Bhai. She also has Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Drive' in her kitty.

Tags:
Jacqueline FeranandezRace 3Jacqueline Fernandez pics
Next
Story

Jennifer Aniston shares Ross, Rachel will 'absolutely' still be together

Must Watch

PT50S

Watch top news stories