These pics of Jacqueline Fernandez and her sister will make you wish the weekend was here already!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has a huge fan following and is an avid social media user. With over 29.3 million followers on Instagram, the leggy lass is often under the scanner due to her glamorous pictures and videos.

In her latest upload, Jacqueline wished a very happy birthday to her sister and posted some vacation pictures with her. The actress captioned them as, “Happy bday to my sissy poo Geri!! To always being nature babies, working on our bikini bodies but also never giving up on our coffee and croissants in the morning, wearing sunscreen (always!) and dancing like funny man in his thong! I love you”

Check out her post here:

On the work front, the stunning actress was last seen in 'Race 3' along with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem. The film failed to strike a chord with the audience and was heavily criticised.

Jacqueline will next be seen in 'Kick 2' along with Sallu Bhai. She also has Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Drive' in her kitty.