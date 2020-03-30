हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

These pics of rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff call for a freeze frame

‘Baaghi 2’ released to a blockbuster status and was the seventh highest-grossing film of 2018. It was Tiger and Disha’s first film together.

These pics of rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff call for a freeze frame
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Disha Patani on Monday celebrated two years of ‘Baaghi 2’, the film in which she co-starred with rumoured boyfriend-actor Tiger Shroff, with a set of happy pictures. She took to Instagram to share stills from the film and wrote, “Happy 2 years of ‘Baaghi 2’.” The posts feature two wonderful pictures of Disha and Tiger. She looks lovely in a red outfit while he pulls off a casual look and sports a serious expression.

Take a look at what Disha shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy 2 years of baaghi 2 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

While we wait for Tiger’s comment on the post, his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna responded to it by posting heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Tiger celebrated 2 years of 'Baaghi 2' on his Instagram stories with these posts:

‘Baaghi 2’, an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was based on the Telugu film ‘Kshanam’. It was a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Baaghi’. Besides Tiger and Disha, Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee also played pivotal roles in the film. ‘Baaghi 2’ released to a blockbuster status and was the seventh highest-grossing film of 2018. It was Tiger and Disha’s first film together.

The third film in the series ‘Baaghi 3’ hit the screens earlier in March and starred Tiger opposite Shraddha, who was also his heroine in the first franchise. Disha, meanwhile, appeared in a special dance sequence.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to dating each other for years now, but have never really opened up about their relationship status in public. They are almost a fixture by each other’s side at every event, screenings and family functions. The rumoured couple is also spotted every so often on lunch and dinner dates and their picture go crazy viral. Both of them have massive fan-following.

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger Shroff2 years of baaghi 2Disha Tiger pics
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Singer-songwriter John Prine in critical condition with symptoms of coronavirus

Must Watch

PT5M31S

10 Big steps of Modi govt to fight against Coronavirus