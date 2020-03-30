These pics of rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff call for a freeze frame

New Delhi: Disha Patani on Monday celebrated two years of ‘Baaghi 2’, the film in which she co-starred with rumoured boyfriend-actor Tiger Shroff, with a set of happy pictures. She took to Instagram to share stills from the film and wrote, “Happy 2 years of ‘Baaghi 2’.” The posts feature two wonderful pictures of Disha and Tiger. She looks lovely in a red outfit while he pulls off a casual look and sports a serious expression.

Take a look at what Disha shared:

While we wait for Tiger’s comment on the post, his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna responded to it by posting heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Tiger celebrated 2 years of 'Baaghi 2' on his Instagram stories with these posts:

‘Baaghi 2’, an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was based on the Telugu film ‘Kshanam’. It was a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Baaghi’. Besides Tiger and Disha, Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee also played pivotal roles in the film. ‘Baaghi 2’ released to a blockbuster status and was the seventh highest-grossing film of 2018. It was Tiger and Disha’s first film together.

The third film in the series ‘Baaghi 3’ hit the screens earlier in March and starred Tiger opposite Shraddha, who was also his heroine in the first franchise. Disha, meanwhile, appeared in a special dance sequence.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to dating each other for years now, but have never really opened up about their relationship status in public. They are almost a fixture by each other’s side at every event, screenings and family functions. The rumoured couple is also spotted every so often on lunch and dinner dates and their picture go crazy viral. Both of them have massive fan-following.