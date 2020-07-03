These pics of Saroj Khan with Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other stars are timeless

New Delhi: Saroj Khan, ace Bollywood choreographer, died following a cardiac arrest on Friday in Mumbai. She was 71. Saroj Khan will always be remembered for her iconic dance sequences, starring the who's and who of Bollywood. She has choreographed songs from Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many other Bollywood celebs.

Saroj Khan had also collated some timeless moments spent with these stars on her Instagram (unverified) timeline. The pictures are from the sets of the films and every bit frame-worthy.

For late star Sridevi, Saroj Khan choreographed songs such as 'Hawa Hawai', 'Main Naagin Tu Sapera' and many more.

Madhuri's association with Saroj Khan was three decades long. The duo gave Hindi cinema some best songs, including 'Ek Do Teen' and 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga'.

Take a look at some other timeless pictures here:

Saroj Khan was the recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography. She won three National Awards for choreographing 'Dola Re Dola' ('Devdas'), all the songs of Tamil film 'Sringaram', and 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' (Jab We Met).