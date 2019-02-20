हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
These pictures of Deepika Padukone with her mom Ujjala Padukone are too cute to miss!

Deepika's latest Instagram post is all about the mother-daughter bond.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly talented Deepika Padukone has an ocean of fans who are always excited to know more about their favourite actress. With over 32 million followers on Instagram, Deepika's fan-following needs no explanation. The dimpled beauty is not very active on social media but whenever she uploads a pic, it grabs attention.

Deepika's latest Instagram post is all about the mother-daughter bond. Dippy darling shared a few pics with her mom Ujjala Padukone and they are too cute to describe in words.

Check out the pics here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The caption is, “trying to get her to smile...but she’s such a natural..#motheranddaughter”

Fans have started going gaga over the mommy-daughter duo and the comments section is full of 'Awws'!

For the unversed, Deepika is the elder daughter of former badminton champion Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone.

On the work front, the actress is all set to play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The actress will also be producing the film.

'A Death in the Gunj' actor Vikrant Massey will play the male lead in the film.

Deepika PadukoneUjjala PadukonePrakash PadukonechhapaakMeghna Gulzar
