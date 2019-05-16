These pictures of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff twinning in white are too cute to miss!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and are often spotted together. Be it a casual dinner date, lunch date, or at an event, the two look like a match made in heaven and we can't wait till they make things official! Recently, the duo attended a special screening of Tiger's latest outing 'Student of the Year 2'.

Tiger was seen wearing a white zip-front hoodie with blue track pants while Disha wore a white crop top and black skirt.

The two were all smiles as the shutterbugs went crazy clicking them.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

While neither Tiger nor Disha has acknowledged that they are in a relationship, the pictures speak for themselves.

Tiger's dad and actor Jackie Shroff had earlier thrown some light on his son's equation with Disha.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Jackie had earlier said, “He found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now they are just friends.”