These pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are breaking the internet

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the 'It' couple of Bollywood who continue giving us major relationship goals each day. Both seem to be head over heels in love with each other whenever they are together and fans love knowing more about 'DeepVeer'. Ever since the couple tied the knot, they have been treating us with awwdorable pictures and videos. Be it through their Instagram PDA or public spotting, 'Deepveer' make us want to believe in true love.

The duo took to their respective Instagram handles recently and shared pictures together that have sent the internet in a frenzy. People can't stop gushing over the two and the comments section is full of compliments.

Check out the pics here:

Did that bring a smile on your face? It's bound to! They are so cute together.

The couple tied the nuptial knot on November 14 at Lake Como, Italy and shared their first pics as man and wife the next day.

On the work front, Ranveer's latest outing 'Gully Boy' has emerged a box office success. The film stars Alia Bhatt opposite him and is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The actor has also started prepping up for Kabir Khan's '83. Apart from these, the 'Padmaavat' star is a part of Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.

Coming to Deepika, the actress is all set to produce and act in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. She will portray the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film.