'They leaked my personal mobile number when I refused to sign contract': Poonam Pandey on Raj Kundra arrest

New Delhi: Ever since the news has emerged on the internet regarding the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey, who confessed before the Mumbai Police team that she was brought into the adult film industry by him has once again made shocking revelation on Kundra.

Sharing more details about it, Poonam told The Times of India that she was forced to shoot in a particular way as per their will else they will leak her personal details on the app.

She also revealed that she wasn’t in favour of signing the contract and so they threatened to sign it and when she refused to sign it, they leaked her personal mobile number along with a message which was, 'Call me now, I will strip for you.’

Sharing more details of the horrific incident, she claimed, “I still remember, after that, I started receiving calls from all over, not in dozens but thousands, at odd hours, asking me for explicit services. People started sending me pornographic images and videos. I even left my home in fear that something bad will happen to me. It felt so scary”.

Asking more and more people to come out and share their experiences, she said, “Despite being warned by my lawyers, I am giving this statement — If Raj Kundra can do this heinous crime with me--I am still a known personality--then imagine the kind of trouble he must have caused for the mass people too. How and where do we stop this? It’s really impossible to judge. Hence, I am urging every person, specially every girl out there to raise their voice and speak up, if they are going through something similar too.”

On Tuesday, Poonam reacted on the arrest news of Raj Kundra and also said that at this moment her heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids.

“I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma,” TOI quoted her as saying.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra has been sent into police custody till July 23. He was arrested on Monday night on charges of creating pornographic content and publishing the same through mobile applications.

Earlier in the day, YouTuber Puneet Kaur has opened up against arrested businessman Raj Kundra saying he had approached her via social media direct messaging for his mobile app, through which pornography content produced by him was reportedly published.

Recently, after his arrest, an undated interview of Sagarika has come to the fore. The actress-model has levelled a series of allegations against Raj, claiming that she was offered a role in a web series produced by him in August 2020.