'They linked me with my own brother, I cried, had sleepless nights', reveals Raveena Tandon on gossip tabloids

New Delhi: Talented actress Raveena Tandon recently opened up on how many years back when she was at the top of her game, many tabloids tried to write fake stories to the extent that once she was linked to her brother.

In an interview with Film Companion, Raveena Tandon said, “I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder, ‘What is it all about?’.”

“They linked me with my own brother and Stardust wrote about that as well. ‘There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon’s boyfriend’. We have lived through that. Who would clarify and how much would you? You were at the mercy of those journalists and editors. Even if you would say ‘hello?’, they would say, ‘yeah, okay, take it with a pinch of salt’,” she added.

She added that tabloids tried linking her to men she shared a platonic relationship with.

Raveena Tandon was last seen in Netflix series titled Aranyak, co-starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, and Meghna Malik. She will be seen next in KGF Chapter 2 as the Prime Minister of India.