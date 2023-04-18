‘They Serve It For Free’: Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Got Drunk On First International Flight

New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is an actor par excellence. The actor who started his career with Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Bandit Queen’ has come a long way and has even bagged the National Film Award for his role in Satya. Recently, the actor, in an interview with Curly Tales opened up on his first international flight experience and how naïve he was at that time.

Talking about his first flight, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he was going to Paris for a theatre exchange programme and he did not know initially that the drinks were free. Later, when he got to know, he had so much alcohol that he got drunk. “When I was doing theatre, I had gone to Paris, that was my first international trip. While on the flight, I didn’t take alcohol at all, because I thought they would charge me for it and I didn’t have money! Because of theater I was going there as part of an exchange program. So after going there I found out that they serve it for free. While coming back, I drank so much that I fell unconscious! I drank so much!,” he said.

Apart from this, the actor also revealed that he was given chopsticks at a party in Paris but he just couldn’t use it. "When I went to Paris, I had gone to a party where these (chopsticks) were there and people were eating with it, comfortably. I tried it. Every time I would hold it, the food would fall down. A very dignified lady came from the other side of the table, picked up the fork, and she said, ‘You can use this also. Don’t worry, this needs practice.'"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s film ‘Gulmohar’ alongside Sharmila Tagore, Simran, Suraj Sharma, among others. The film received positive response from audiences and critics alike for the story and cast performances.