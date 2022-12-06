They thought I was fat: Shilpa Shirodkar reveals why she lost 'Chaiyya Chaiyaa' to Malaika Arora

New Delhi: On the first episode of 'Moving In With Malaika', Farah Khan revealed that Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shirdokar and a few others were approached for 'Chaiyya Chaiyaa' before it was bagged by Malaika Arora. Shilpa Shirodkar has now opened up about the incident and said that she was 'considered fat' for the song so she could not get it.

Talking to ETimes, Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about 'Chaiyya Chaiyaa' and said, "I was considered for Chaiyya Chaiyya. But apparently, they thought I was too fat so they offered it to Malaika. I feel sad that I didn't get a chance to do this iconic number, but I guess it is all destiny."

She also was disappointed in missing out on the chance of working with Shah Rukh Khan. On this, she said, "Obviously, it was disappointing, but then I got the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Gaja Gamini for just one scene. So my dream came true."

Farah on the other hand, said in the episode, "Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and 2-3 other people. The other actors, who were approached, were either not available or had a phobia of trains."

Shilpa Shirodkar is a well-known face in the Bollywood industry. She has given some amazing performances in 'Khuda Gawah', 'Kishen Kanhaiya', 'Hum', and 'Gopi Kishan' among many others.