New Delhi: Marathi director and producer Swapna Waghmare Joshi recently became the victim of a brazen burglary, an incident captured in alarming CCTV footage shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. The footage, posted on Instagram, reveals disturbing details of the break-in at Joshi's residence in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

The video shows a thief skillfully climbing up the building's exterior pipes to reach the sixth floor, where Joshi’s apartment is located. The thief, identified only by the footage, can be seen rummaging through the house before making off with a purse belonging to Joshi’s daughter, containing approximately Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000.

According to Pandit, the incident occurred around 3 a.m., and Joshi contacted him at 8 a.m. to describe the harrowing experience. The CCTV footage further shows the thief fleeing out of the same window after being noticed by a family member. Following the alarm, Joshi and her family filed a complaint with the Amboli police.

The post captioned: “Presenting the real crime patrol .

This video is for all of us especially senior citizens who live alone .

You will be shocked to see how a thief climbs the 6 th floor of the residence of noted filmmaker @s_w_a_p_n_a situated at (Lokhandwala complex Andheri West Mumbai ) with the help of the pipes and jumps out the same way when he is noticed by the member of the house .

These days the security guards at either busy watching mobiles or sleeping.

Share this video as much as you can.”

Ashoke emphasized that the purpose of sharing the video is not solely about the theft but about raising awareness. He urges everyone to ensure that all doors and windows are securely locked before going to sleep, regardless of the security measures in place.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about home security and the need for heightened vigilance.