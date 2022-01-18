हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

This 13-year-old video of Vicky Kaushal from his ‘good old acting school days' is going viral-WATCH!

Vicky Kaushal's 13-year-old video has gone viral on social media. His friend from acting school days actor Shireen Mirza has shared it on her Instagram. Check out the throwback video over here. 

This 13-year-old video of Vicky Kaushal from his ‘good old acting school days&#039; is going viral-WATCH!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Shireen Mirza, who is quite close to actor Vicky Kaushal from their acting school days on Monday treated their fans with a throwback video along with the actor.

The video was shot in 2009 and now has been trending big time on social media. 

bap

Sharing the video in her Instagram Story, Shireen wrote, "Acting school days. Vicky Kaushal, folding hands already for posting this haha." 

Vicky too shared the video on his Instagram Story and wrote: "Good old acting school days (2009)."

In the throwback video, the duo was seen enacting a skit most dramatically and looked extremely adorable. Now several fan pages have shared the video on their social media handles. Check the video here:

 

For the unversed, Vicky holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology Mumbai. Later, he changed his mind and entered into the field of showbiz. He initially started his career as an assistant director for Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wassepur.’

Later he got his first big break with Masaan in 2015 and then there was no looking back. 

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham for which he received several applauds from the fans and critics alike. 

He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan. 

Apart from this, Vicky has reportedly been offered a role in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also features Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

 

