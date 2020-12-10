हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taimur Ali Khan

This adorable pic of cousins Taimur and Inaaya will make you smile. Thank you, Kareena Kapoor

The picture posted by Kareena Kapoor features the brother-sister bond between Taimur and Inaaya.

This adorable pic of cousins Taimur and Inaaya will make you smile. Thank you, Kareena Kapoor
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated her fans to an adorable picture of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The picture posted by Kareena on Instagram features the brother-sister bond between Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya as they pose for the camera.

With the post, the actress wrote, "Brothers and sisters forever, @sakpataudi @khemster2," with red heart emoticons.

Both the toddlers looked adorably cute with Taimur donning a black tee teamed up with white shorts and Innaya donning a beautiful flower patterned red dress.

Celebrity followers including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and more than four lakh fans hit like over the post within an hour of it being posted.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left heart and warm hug emojis in the comments section while Karisma Kapoor also showered love by leaving heart emojis. 

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhantaimurInaaya Naumi KemmuKareena Kapoor KhanSoha Ali Khan
