This Bengali actor to play Alia Bhatt's father in Sadak 2- See inside

New Delhi: After his stupendous performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Bengali superstar Jisshu Sengupta is all set to play Alia Bhatt's father in Sadak 2. Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, Alia and Jisshu are currently shooting for the film in Ooty. Praising his co-star, Jisshu had told Pinkvilla, "Alia’s passion for her craft is commendable. Her heart is in her work and she is amongst the finest actors we have in Indian cinema today."

Jisshu was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Contrary to some of Kangana's co-stars in the film, Jisshu was all praises for the actress. He had lauded her acting prowess. "As a creative person, I think one should follow one’s heart. If she feels the direction is her calling, she should go for it. But Kangana is also a phenomenal actor and she should keep acting too, " he was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying.

Jisshu has starred in a couple of Bollywood films like Piku, Barfi to name a few. Alia on the work front will be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

