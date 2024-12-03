Mumbai: Vikrant Massey is right now making headlines as he announced his retirement from acting at the age of 37. Many actors too have reacted on his social media platform requesting he take back his decision by calling him one of the finest actors in the industry. While his Haseen Dilruba co-star and Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane feels that this could be a PR activity.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Harshvardhan Rane was questioned about Vikrant's announcement over his retirement to which he said, "He is a man with a clear and centred thought process. I respect his work ethic and look up to his acting process on Haseen Dillruba’s shoot. Hope he gets back to making films like Aamir Khan sir also did after making a similar announcement. These are great artists, and our country needs their presence in our cinema. I’m praying this is just some PR activity forced on him by some filmmaker."

Vikrant Massey announced his retirement a few days ago and left everyone shocked and how. The retirement post read," Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted!".

Vikrant Massey was even rumoured to have signed Don 3 where he would be playing villain opposite Ranveer Singh.