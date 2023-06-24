topStoriesenglish2626455
SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI

This Bollywood Actress Started Out As A Child Artist, Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 90 Crore

Popular actress-comedian Sumona Chakravarti was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on June 24th. She turned 35 today and has a fan following of millions on social media.

New Delhi: Famous actress Sumona Chakravarti has been a member of the entertainment industry for many years and has played many versatile roles. She started as a child artist in Aamir Khan's 'Mann' and is now a popular actress-comedian.

 

Who is Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti's Debut

Her path in the industry has been inspiring, beginning as a young performer and culminating with major parts in both television and movies. Sumona made her film debut at the age of 11 with 'Mann', starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. 

 

Sumona Chakravarti's TV Career

She took a break for few years and then appeared in various series, but the role that acted as a breakthrough for her was Natasha in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' in 2011. She was also seen playing a cameo role of Ileana D'Cruz's friend in 'Barfi.'

 

Sumona Chakravarti and Kapil Sharma

Sumona has had a long-standing collaboration with comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, they started with 'Comedy Nights with Kapil.' Following that, she continued her partnership with Kapil in Season 1 of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and even now is an important part of the comedy show.

 

Sumona Chakravarti's Net Worth

As per the online portal fabceleby, Sumona Chakravarti has a net worth of around $11 million, equivalent to 91 Crore in Indian rupees.

Sumona Chakravarti Social Media

Apart from her successful career, Sumona manages to stay connected to her massive fan followers on social media. She often shares her sizzling hot pictures and videos on Instagram and fans absolutely adore them. She is one of the fittest celebrities and fans hail her as they relate to most of her posts.

 

Recently, she dropped her clicks from her recent vacation in bikini and monokini and these took over the internet. Sumona also opened up about depression via social media and gave out a positive message to her fans about openly talking about mental illness.

