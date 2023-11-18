New Delhi: Farah Khan and Sajid Khan are one of the most popular and biggest filmmakers in the Bollywood industry today. The brother-sister duo has made some amazing films and made fans go gaga over their work. But, it was not always like this as they had nothing when they were kids and had to work hard to make the lifestyle they have today. The Khan siblings are true examples of Riches to Rags and Riches again.

Farah has earlier opened up about her pre-fame life on the show Boss Dialogues, which Indu Mirani hosted. The Bollywood filmmaker asserted that she and her brother Sajid Khan's childhood was a 'pure rags to riches' story after their father's one film flopped.

She said, "For Sajid and me we have seen the best of Bollywood in the sense till I was 5 years old. My father was very rich and we use to have parties and all the stars used to come home but then there was one film, which my father made, and that was Aisa Bhi Hota Hai where he had put all his money and it failed on Friday morning. It was literally riches to rags story like the way it happens in film," Farah said.

Farah said that their gramophone, her mother's jewelry, was gone over the years and they were just left with a 500 sq foot flat only because the house was in her mother's name and her father could not sell it.

The 48-year-old asserted that she gets angry whenever people tell her that she comes from a privileged background. "And from there to my father's death, he died with just 30 rupees in his pocket. So when people tell me that you come from a privileged background I really want to get up and give them a tight slap because it was just those 30 rupees and I had to run around and ask for money for his funeral," she said.

The actress believes that destiny played a huge part in her becoming a choreographer. "So from there, then struggle and I got into dancing. I would say that destiny plays a very important role also. Though you have to be prepared for it, I was really into dancing and choreography. And self-taught because I had no money to get into film school or even dancing class. My regret is that I have never learned any form of dance officially which does hinder me," she added.

Today, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan are amongst the biggest names in Bollywood. They truly had riches to rags and then again riches journey and it all could happen due to their hard work.