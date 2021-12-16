हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neeraj Chopra

THIS Bollywood star would love to play Neeraj Chopra in a biopic!

Ayushmann Khurrana is keen to play Neeraj Chopra in case he chooses to not play himself and act in his biopic.

THIS Bollywood star would love to play Neeraj Chopra in a biopic!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is keen to play India's golden boy at the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, in case a biopic is made on him.

In his debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Chopra won the gold medal in javelin throw. Ayushmann says: "I'm constantly inspired by real people who do extraordinary things. Right now, I'm hugely inspired by Neeraj Chopra and what this youth icon has achieved on the world stage and made our nation incredibly proud."

Ayushmann is keen to play Neeraj in case he chooses to not play himself and act in his biopic.

Ayushmann added "The resolve and the nerves of steel that he showcased at the Olympics to a win gold for India needs to be saluted. I would love to play him in a biopic if it's made in the near future and if Neeraj chooses to not play himself on screen."

The actor says such achievements need to be celebrated and the life stories of such heroes need to be told to people across the country.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra biopicAyushmann Khurrana2020 Tokyo Olympicsgold medal in javelin throw
Next
Story

Shehnaaz Gill's video with late actor Sidharth Shukla's mom goes viral on social media - Watch

Must Watch

PT8M37S

Opposition's demand - Minister of State for Home should be sacked