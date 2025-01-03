Mumbai: Upasana Singh, a well-known face in Indian cinema and television, recently revealed that she was originally considered for the role of Salman Khan’s leading lady in his debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya. However, she was ultimately rejected because of her height, as she was taller than Salman.

In a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, Upasana shared this lesser-known anecdote from her early days in the industry, surprising many fans. She revealed that she had auditioned for the role of Suman, which eventually went to Bhagyashree, and even received initial approval from director Sooraj Barjatya.

Recalling the events, Upasana said, “He [Sooraj Barjatya] told me everything about the film, my role. And he selected me. After that, he said, ‘You come tomorrow and meet my father but from my end, you are okay.’ The next day, I met his father, and he rejected me. They are very sweet people, so he did not say ‘rejected,’ but they did not call me again.”

The actress later learned the real reason behind the rejection: her height. She explained, “He said, ‘I am not making an excuse, but you were taller than Salman.’ That is what I was told. They wanted someone who was a little shorter than Salman, so that’s why they didn’t cast me. They were not lying.”



Years later, during the making of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003), Upasana got an unexpected acknowledgement from producer Raj Kumar Barjatya himself. Recalling the moment, she said, “He told everyone, ‘Did you know who was our first choice for Maine Pyar Kiya?’ Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan were all there. I had never told people about it because I lost out on the role. Then he said, ‘It was Upasana.’ Everyone was shocked. I said, ‘But because of you, I didn’t get the role.’”

Interestingly, Raj Kumar Barjatya told her that perhaps it was for the best. “He said, ‘If I had selected you, then you would have also left the movies like Bhagyashree.’”



While Upasana missed out on the opportunity to debut opposite Salman Khan, she went on to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Known for her impeccable comic timing, she became a household name with her performances in films and TV shows, including Judwaa 2, Golmaal Returns, and her iconic role as Pinky Bua in Comedy Nights with Kapil.