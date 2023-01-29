‘This Country has Only Loved Khans’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Pathaan’s Success at the Box Office

New Delhi: Whether her films are releasing or not, Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who never fails to catch the attention of the audience. The actress who recently returned back to the micro-blogging platform Twitter after being banned in 2020 reacted to the massive box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’.

Reacting to another tweet which alleged that eroticism and controversies helped the film gain momentum, said wrote, “Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans… And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat (Indian national flag emoticon) in the whole world (heart eyes, joined hands emojis).”

However, this did not go down well with the netizens who said that the country has given love to Hindu actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. “So you are saying India didn't give love to Amitabh bacchan, Rajesh khanna, Dilip kumar, Lata mangeskar, Raj kapoor, Devanand, Rishi kapoor. Just taking the name of legends, there are much more in the list,” a user wrote. “Shahrukh has always stood by his country. He always gives back in donation to Indian women and children. But when he faces unnecessary negativity, it's obvious people will revolt back. Man literally donated over 100 crs during COVID. PPL just returning the love with pathan,” another user wrote.

Kangana is one such actress who has an opinion on everything and earlier also she said that Pathaan is showing Pakistan and ISI in a good light. “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram,” she had tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was next be seen portraying Late PM Indira Gandhi in her solo directorial venture Emergency.