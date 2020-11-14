हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Diwali 2020

This Diwali, plan is to stay home, spend time with my grandparents: Hello Charlie actor Aadar Jain

New Delhi: For young and talented star Aadar Jain, this Diwali is going to be super intimate as he disclosed how he is going to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

This Diwali, plan is to stay home, spend time with my grandparents: Hello Charlie actor Aadar Jain

New Delhi: For young and talented star Aadar Jain, this Diwali is going to be super intimate as he disclosed how he is going to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

“Diwali is always special to me and my family and this year will be no different. In fact, it’ll be more special and intimate. We’ll light up our home, spend time with each other and eat our favourite food!," said Aadar.

He adds, “This year the plan is to stay home, spend time with my grandparents, paint our Diyas and light them around the house, listen to good music and just enjoy the festival with my closest family and family of friends.”

Aadar has a special wish for Diwali. He says, “I would like to wish for everyone’s peace, love, prosperity, good health and most importantly safety.”

 

