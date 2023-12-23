THIS Famous Actor Used To Sell Chanas Before Being Discovered By Sunil Dutt - Find Out Who

New Delhi: Bollywood excels at providing brilliant stories to the nation. At times, these storytellers have amazing personal story themselves. Here's one such story that will surely melt your heart.

Among the most highly regarded people in Bollywood is the late celebrated actor and politician Sunil Dutt. The veteran late actor is known for his generosity and ability to spot promising young talent. He identified a few prominent actors who are among us. This well-known comic, who has experienced many difficult times is none other than - Johnny Lever.

Johnny Lever is one of the most appreciated actors known to have etched a permanent place in the hearts of many. It's amazing to see how far he's come in his professional life, and Sunil Dutt deserves a lot of the credit. We will always be grateful to the late great figure for providing us with the timeless comedian Johnny Lever. Johnny has worked so hard before movies that you will be amazed by his journey.

But it hasn't been easy at all! Johnny has seen it everything, from living in a Kings Circle chawl to selling channa. According to reports, Johnny had to drop out of school in Class 7 and used to sell chickpeas (channa) outside of a liquor store in order to support his family. Johnny used to sell pens at signals to help make ends meet while residing in a chawl near Kings Circle in Mumbai. Johnny's talent to mimic changed the course of his life.

Johnny was an expert impersonator of veteran actors from the 1960s and 1970s. He used to imitate his elders in stand-up acts that he would perform in his neighborhood and even at Hindustan Lever, where he worked. His ability to imitate made him more well-known, and eventually his brilliance was recognized. The support from Sunil Dutt that changed the life of Johnny Lever.

It was on one such glorious day when Sunil Dutt saw Johnny perform at one of his stage concerts and felt the way he performed was excellent. Sunil provided him an appearance in his 1982 film Dard Ka Rishta after the show.

With Hosang Govil's 'Tum Par Dil Qurban', Johnny made his acting debut, yet no one took note of him. Johnny was found by Hoshang's mother, the renowned talk show host and actress Tabassum, but Sunil Dutt provided him with the much-needed boost and a significant break. Thanks to 'Dard Ka Rishta', Johnny gained recognition and began receiving offers for additional movies.

Johnny has since appeared in almost 350 motion pictures. With Baazigar, Johnny gained breakthrough success. Tezaab, Khiladi, Karan Arjun, Judaai, Ishq, Deewana Mastaana, and Dulhe are some of his other well-known films. As per media reports, Johnny Lever's net worth is Rs 227 crores.